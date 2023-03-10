e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Central Railway to install 20 more water vending machines at different stations

The tendering process for installation will open on March 28 and April 5 in two phases

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
Central Railway | File

Mumbai: The Central Railway will soon install 20 additional water vending machines at suburban stations in its Mumbai division. At these machines, drinking water will cost as little as ₹8 a litre compared to ₹15 for bottled water. Commuters would be able to fill their own bottles at ₹5 per litre or use containers given by machine operators (₹8 per litre).

A CR official said machines would be installed at Kasara, Vadal, Thane, Sion, Parel, Mumbra, Lonavala, Ulhasnagar, Cotton Green, Reay Road, Masjid, Neral-Badlapur and Vangani stations. The tendering process for installation will open on March 28 and April 5 in two phases.

Meanwhile, installation of 13 vending machines was recently completed at Kalyan (four machines), LTT (five), and Kalva and Bhiwandi (one each). Installation of four  machines at Panvel and one each at Mumbra and Roha stations is underway and will be completed within a week.  

Central Railway achieves 100% electrification of entire broad gauge network
article-image

