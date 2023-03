PTI

The Central Railway will change the timings of Train no 50103 Diva-Ratnagri Passenger with effect from 15th March 2023.

Train no 50103 will leave Diva Jn at 5.50 pm instead of 5.20 pm and arrive Roha at 8.07 pm instead of 7.25 pm same day

New Timings at stations enroute will be Panvel – 6.30 pm, Apta-6.55 pm Jite – 7.08 pm, Pen – 7.19 pm, Kasu – 7.30 pm and Nagothane – 7.43 pm