Mumbai: Central Railway Suspends Train Services On Kalyan-Kasara Line After Boulder Collapse Between Asangaon And Adgaon; VIDEO

A large boulder has fallen onto the tracks between Asangaon and Adgaon on the Kalyan-Kasara railway section of Central Railways Mumbai division on Wednesday night | Kamal Mishra

Mumbai: In a significant disruption to local rail services, a large boulder has fallen onto the tracks between Asangaon and Adgaon on the Kalyan-Kasara railway section of Central Railways Mumbai division on Wednesday night. "This incident has led to the suspension of train services on the upline towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSTM), while the downline continues to operate without interruptions" said an official.

"Boulder has fallen between ATGAON & ASANGAON station, hence up the line between KASARA & KALYAN has been affected. Work is in progress, and all possible efforts are being made to restore the service as soon as possible" ( sic) divisional railway manager of CRs Mumbai division posted on X at 10.29 pm on Wednesday.

Emergency teams have been deployed to the site to address the situation, with work underway to clear the debris and restore train operations on the affected track.

The following Trains are affected -

1) 22224- SAINAGARSHIRDI- CSMT VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS

2) 11072 - BALLIA- LTT KAMYANI EXPRESS

3) 12108- SITAPUR- LTT EXPRESS

Railway officials have assured that efforts are being made to resolve the situation as quickly as possible and to minimize any inconvenience to passengers. They are closely monitoring the progress of the debris removal and will provide updates as the situation develops.