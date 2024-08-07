 Mumbai: Central Railway Suspends Train Services On Kalyan-Kasara Line After Boulder Collapse Between Asangaon And Adgaon; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Central Railway Suspends Train Services On Kalyan-Kasara Line After Boulder Collapse Between Asangaon And Adgaon; VIDEO

Mumbai: Central Railway Suspends Train Services On Kalyan-Kasara Line After Boulder Collapse Between Asangaon And Adgaon; VIDEO

In a significant disruption to local rail services, a large boulder has fallen onto the tracks between Asangaon and Adgaon on the Kalyan-Kasara railway section of Central Railways Mumbai division on Wednesday night.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 11:53 PM IST
article-image
A large boulder has fallen onto the tracks between Asangaon and Adgaon on the Kalyan-Kasara railway section of Central Railways Mumbai division on Wednesday night | Kamal Mishra

Mumbai: In a significant disruption to local rail services, a large boulder has fallen onto the tracks between Asangaon and Adgaon on the Kalyan-Kasara railway section of Central Railways Mumbai division on Wednesday night. "This incident has led to the suspension of train services on the upline towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSTM), while the downline continues to operate without interruptions" said an official.

"Boulder has fallen between ATGAON & ASANGAON station, hence up the line between KASARA & KALYAN has been affected. Work is in progress, and all possible efforts are being made to restore the service as soon as possible" ( sic) divisional railway manager of CRs Mumbai division posted on X at 10.29 pm on Wednesday.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Court Dismisses Culpable Homicide Plea Against Lilavati Trust And Bank Executives In Founder Kishore Mehta’s Death
Mumbai: Court Dismisses Culpable Homicide Plea Against Lilavati Trust And Bank Executives In Founder Kishore Mehta’s Death
Thane: 38-Year-Old Man Dies From Injuries After Explosion At Badlapur Chemical Company; Case Filed Against Owner
Thane: 38-Year-Old Man Dies From Injuries After Explosion At Badlapur Chemical Company; Case Filed Against Owner
Mumbai: Citizens Launch Mass Movement To Revive Declining BEST Bus Service Amid Fleet Reduction And Service Issues
Mumbai: Citizens Launch Mass Movement To Revive Declining BEST Bus Service Amid Fleet Reduction And Service Issues
Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Denies Bail To Chairman Of Medical College Trust In ₹65.70 Crore Money Laundering Case
Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Denies Bail To Chairman Of Medical College Trust In ₹65.70 Crore Money Laundering Case

Emergency teams have been deployed to the site to address the situation, with work underway to clear the debris and restore train operations on the affected track.

The following Trains are affected -

1) 22224- SAINAGARSHIRDI- CSMT VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS

2) 11072 - BALLIA- LTT KAMYANI EXPRESS

3) 12108- SITAPUR- LTT EXPRESS

Read Also
Mumbai: CBI arrests Centrail Railway official for demanding ₹20,000 bribe to settle departmental...
article-image

Railway officials have assured that efforts are being made to resolve the situation as quickly as possible and to minimize any inconvenience to passengers. They are closely monitoring the progress of the debris removal and will provide updates as the situation develops.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Court Dismisses Culpable Homicide Plea Against Lilavati Trust And Bank Executives In Founder...

Mumbai: Court Dismisses Culpable Homicide Plea Against Lilavati Trust And Bank Executives In Founder...

Thane Crime: 3 Held For Sword Attack On Man At Rabodi, 2 At Large

Thane Crime: 3 Held For Sword Attack On Man At Rabodi, 2 At Large

Thane: 38-Year-Old Man Dies From Injuries After Explosion At Badlapur Chemical Company; Case Filed...

Thane: 38-Year-Old Man Dies From Injuries After Explosion At Badlapur Chemical Company; Case Filed...

Mumbai: Citizens Launch Mass Movement To Revive Declining BEST Bus Service Amid Fleet Reduction And...

Mumbai: Citizens Launch Mass Movement To Revive Declining BEST Bus Service Amid Fleet Reduction And...

Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Denies Bail To Chairman Of Medical College Trust In ₹65.70 Crore Money...

Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Denies Bail To Chairman Of Medical College Trust In ₹65.70 Crore Money...