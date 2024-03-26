Mumbai: Central Railway Senior Engineer Transferred After RTI Query Reveals High Maintenance Cost For Escalators

Central Railway | File Pic

In a significant development within the Central Railways Mumbai division, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer (General), HS Sood, has been transferred following revelations brought to light by a Right to Information (RTI) query recently. The RTI inquiry alleged exorbitant expenditures on the maintenance of escalators installed across various stations within the division.

According to the obtained by Anil Galgali a noted RTI activist through RTI data, the maintenance cost per escalator for the Central Railway Mumbai division stands at a staggering Rs 2.97 lakh annually, significantly surpassing the Western Railway's maintenance expenditure of Rs 1.85 lakh per escalator. This stark contrast in maintenance costs has raised eyebrows and sparked concerns regarding potential inefficiencies or discrepancies within the Central Railway's maintenance protocols.

"As a consequence of these revelations, Sood, the senior official overseeing electrical engineering matters within the division, has been transferred, indicating the seriousness with which the authorities are addressing the issue. This transfer underscores the Railway's commitment to transparency and accountability in its operations" said sources.

However an official of CR said, Sood already completed his tenure as a senior divisional electrical engineer ( General) of Mumbai division and its a routine transfer.

"The disparity in maintenance costs between the two divisions prompts questions about the efficacy of resource utilization and the need for greater scrutiny in expenditure allocation. Additionally, it highlights the imperative for thorough investigations into the factors contributing to such discrepancies to ensure optimal utilization of resources and efficient service delivery to commuters" said Anil Galgali.