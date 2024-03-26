Central Railway Introduces Innovative Fueling System For Tower Wagons, Ensuring Cost Savings & Full Availability |

Central Railway has implemented an innovative fueling system for Tower wagons, resulting in both cost savings and 100% availability of these critical vehicles. Tower wagons are essential for periodic inspections, patrolling, and maintenance of overhead traction equipment, as well as responding to breakdowns and restoring damaged equipment.

"This system has not only optimized resource utilization but also enhanced the efficiency of overhead equipment maintenance and repair operations" said an official addting that Mumbai Division has adopted and implemented a new system of fueling Tower wagons directly at their stabling location through Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) owned Road bowsers.

Implementation of fueling by Road bowser involves making available fueling facility at the doorstep i.e at the place where the Tower wagons are stabled. HPCL’s bowsers have been arranged to come to any place where the Tower wagons are stabled and diesel is filled through digitally calibrated pumps at retail prices. The tower wagon supervisors have been provided with digital cards for making payments by swiping.

According to CR, Mumbai Division has 16 Tower wagons at different locations which were regularly fueled about 3-4 times a month at Railway Consumer Depot(RCD), Kalyan, CSMT & Panvel. The movement of Tower wagons for fueling from stabling location to RCD and back involved crew movement, path and additional diesel consumption along with idle period.

"This new system of fueling has not only reduced the chances of pilferage during transportation in drums but has also resulted in saving unnecessary wastage of crew, path and diesel consumption for movement of Tower wagons to fueling centres and back thus eliminating unproductive movement, saving revenue and ensuring continuous availability of Tower wagons.

This facility will be started shortly for engineering machines also" further added officials.