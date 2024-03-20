Central Railway Civil Defence Hosts Innovative Disaster Preparedness Demo In Bengaluru

Central Railway Civil Defence spearheaded a groundbreaking live demonstration at the Indian Railway Institute of Disaster Management, Bengaluru, shedding light on the diverse array of accidents and disasters encountered within the Indian Railway network and civil territories. Under the guidance of the esteemed Director, V VS Srinivas, the demonstration underscored the exemplary expertise and preparedness of the Central Railway Civil Defence team.

The outdoor camp, organized by the Central Railway Civil Defence, commenced on March 11th, 2024, and concluded on March 16, 2024, at the Indian Institute of Disaster Management, Bengaluru. As a testament to the quality of training provided during the camp, a live demonstration was held on March 15th, 2024.

The demonstration encompassed practical insights into handling various types of fires, extinguishing methods, rescue techniques for casualties trapped in multi-storey buildings, and first aid procedures. DGM and Controller of Civil Defence, Abhay Mishra, along with Institute's Professor Jayant Ramachandra, and Instructors Ajnkya Rajput, Vivek Kulkarni, J. Kumaravelu, joined approximately 100 trainees and staff to witness the event.

The live performance received high praise from Director VVS Srinivas and other dignitaries present. Throughout the camp, participants received comprehensive training from expert instructors including S.S. Vaidya, Ashish Kanskar, H.S. Raghuvanshi, Rathore, Suresh Mali and Dhakne.

The event concluded with the rendition of the National Anthem, symbolizing unity and dedication towards ensuring the safety and security of railway infrastructure and civil territories.