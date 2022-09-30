Mumbai: Central Railway sees 7.85% rise seen in usage of UTS App for purchasing tickets

Photo: Representative Image

Mumbaikars are finally moving towards the mobile application for booking local train tickets through UTS App. In recent, the Central Railway has seen a 7.85 per cent rise in booking non-reserved tickets through the UTS App.

"The contribution of tickets issued through the UTS App has risen from 4.80% in March 2022 to 7.85% in September (up to 27 September 2022). Similarly, the percentage of passengers has increased from 6.72% in March 2022 to 10.85% in September 2022 (up to 27 September)" said an official of CR.

"The use of UTS App by passengers has gradually increased over the period and during this year 2022-23, the daily average tickets purchased through this App has crossed 74,000 in September 2022 (up to 27 September 2022) from 36,000 in March 2022. The daily average passengers also doubled from 2.17 lakh in March 2022 to 4.23 lakh in September 2022 (up to 27 September 2022)," further added the official.

UTS App of Railways is one such app which helps passengers book tickets easily on the move avoiding queues at the ticket counters saving crucial 10-15 minutes.

"Passengers are being encouraged to use UTS App through various promotional activities like street plays, skits and personal counselling as it is convenient and time-saving," said another CR official.

"UTS App is very convenient for the passengers, I am using this App for the last few months," said Jayesh Shah (42) resident of Thane.

Similarly, Vaishali Tanpure said, "It's not only convenient but also proving a time-saving tool for the commuters."

