Mumbai updates: City's air quality drops with monsoon retreat approaching

Air quality drops as monsoon retreat inches closer

As the monsoon retreat for this year gets closer, Mumbai's air quality has been witnessing a dip from the ‘good’ category to ‘satisfactory’. The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded on Thursday for PM 10 was 68 and PM 2.5 was 44, while just 10 days earlier, on September 18, the AQI of PM 2.5 in Mumbai was 10 (lowest-ever recorded for the third time this year).

PM or particulate matter is a unit used to measure the size of the pollutants; the smaller the PM, the higher the toxicity levels. Also, lower the AQI value, cleaner the air, while a higher AQI indicates a greater level of air pollution and health concerns.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the tentative monsoon retreat date given for Mumbai this year is October 8, however, there is a possibility of a slight delay in the retreat.

