Mumbaikars, now book Central Railway suburban train tickets on Yatri app

Mumbai: Passengers using Central Railway (CR) train services can now book their local tickets through the Yatri app as well, as it has been updated with the provision of a UTS link which is directly linked to the UTS app.
This facility is available for local train commuters of the Main Line, the Harbour Line, Trans-harbour Line and the Belapur / Nerul Kharkopar Line.
“Earlier, on July 13, CR released the GPS feature to provide the 'live location' of trains which enabled suburban commuters to plan their travel in a better way. The live locationtracking component of the Yatri app facilitatesusers to view the live location of any train on a map, wherein they can a train (symbol) moving in real time,” said a CR official, adding that GPS devices have been installed on all CR suburban rakes and along with an algorithm designed to get the real-time location of local trains.
In mid-September,the Yatri app was updated with enhanced security and provisions to share the live location with family and friends. Recipients cancheckthe current location by clicking the shared link
