Mumbai: Massive crowd at Thane station after signal fault disrupts Central Railway's suburban traffic

Suburban train services on the CSMT-Kalyan section of Central Railway were affected on Friday evening due to a signalling fault at Thane station, leaving several thousand commuters inconvenienced, an official said.

The technical fault took place at 6:57pm and resulted in the "bunching" of trains one after the other, leaving the evening rush hour, which sees people going back home from work, affected.

CR informed on Twitter that due to technical problem at Thane, local trains were held up.

Taking to Twitter, Central Railway said: "Due to technical problem at Thane locals were held up. All traffic restored at 19.35 hrs. Locals running late due to bunching."

Trains were running late after restoration of services due to the earlier "bunching", rail lingo for a train queue due to any irregularity.

Many commuters claimed that the suburban services on the CR were running late by at least 30 minutes.

Annoyed by the technical glitch, many commuters expressed disappointment and shared videos and pictures of the crowded station on Twitter.

Here's a look at the reactions and visuals:

"Stampede like situation at thane railway station. No RPF available on the site to manage crowd on FOB's and railway bridges," a Twitter user complained sharing the video.

