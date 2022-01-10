Mumbai: Central Railway RPF saved 47 lives in 2021

Central Railway RPF personnel, as part of "Mission Jeevan Rakshak" have saved 47 lives so far over Mumbai suburban system in the year 2021, at times even risking their own life.

The RPF in most cases has saved the lives of those passengers, who are sometimes negligent and face danger while boarding or alighting running trains. At times lives have been saved while attempting suicide due to various personal reasons.

In the year 2021, over the Mumbai Suburban /Non-Suburban network, out of 47 lives saved, 11 cases were saved at Kalyan station, 10 cases were saved at Dadar, 6 at Thane, 4 at LTT, 3 at Panvel, 2 each at Kurla and Vadala Road,1 each at Turbhe, Titwala, Roha, Kasara, Dombivli, Ghatkopar, Byculla, Diva and CSMT main line stations.

Most of them were saved during boarding or de-boarding long-distance trains. On December 26, 2021, RPF Constable, Mr Raju Puniya while performing his duty at Thane station saw a passenger slipping down while trying to board a running train. The guard of the train also saw this and immediately dropped the pressure and stopped the train thus saving the passenger from imminent death.

In another incident, RPF Constable R K Meena while performing platform duty at Panvel station on December 17, 2021 saw a lady passenger slip and fall between train and platform while trying to board train no. 15066 Panvel-Gorakhpur, He acted immediately pulled the passenger to safety and saved her life.

"These soldiers of the Railway Protection Force face diverse security challenges such as crime against passengers and railway properties, extremist violence, obstruction to train movement, rescuing missing children and seizing narcotics in trains and railway premises. Amidst all this, they keep a close watch on the safety of passengers," a press release by the CR said.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 01:47 PM IST