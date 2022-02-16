Mumbai: Central Railway restarts ATVM service for passengers

As Mumbai is nearing the unlock phase, passengers travelling by the local trains on the Central Railway network can now purchase train tickets from the Automatic Ticket Vending Machine's (ATVM) at the railway stations.

The ATVMs were shut and have become rickety with lack of required maintenance all through this Covid period since March 2020. The railways will appoint facilitators for operating these ticket vending machines who will issue tickets to passengers; thus ensuring that option of more ‘ticket windows’ gets opened up.

A statement from the Central Railway stated that the HQ office has permitted the issue of tickets from February 14, 2022 through ATVM by facilitators across the Mumbai division. The ATVM tickets can only be issued to vaccinated passengers.

As per a statement by the CR, the following instructions are to be adhered to strictly:

1. ATVM will be operated by facilitators only.

2. All facilitator's are to be called to their respective stations immediately. 3 CBS will guide the facilitators regarding the issuance of tickets to passengers permitted to travel by train as per extant guidelines.

4. All concerned CBS/SM (Comml) wlil closely watch the working of facilitators.

5. CE15/5141 (Comml) shall maintain a duty roster for facilitators.

6. Facilitators shall work in two shifts to cater rush in peak hours.

7. Facilitators will be mobilized as per traffic requirements at the stations. 8. CBS/SM (CommO/Sectional CCI to conduct surprise checks on the functioning of facilitators deployed to ensure that they issue tickets to fully vaccinated passengers only

9. CBS/SM (Comm) should ensure facilitators follow proper Covid protocol.

At present there are around 32-35 lakh daily commuters on CR and 27-29 lakh daily commuters on WR depending on day of work. The railway authorities expect the numbers to increase from March when the state government is expected to further reduce Covid induced restrictions.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:14 AM IST