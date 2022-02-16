e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 08:30 AM IST

Chhota Shakeel's aide questioned for nine hours in money laundering case involving Dawood Ibrahim

Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel | File

Salim Qureshi, Chhota Shakeel's aide was questioned yesterday for nine hours in connection with a money laundering case involving Dawood Ibrahim, an Enforcement Directorate Official told news agency ANI.

