Mumbai: Central Railway recovers total fine of Rs 71.25 crores from 12.47 lakh ticketless travelers

More than 12.47 lakh passengers were fined by the Central Railway (CR) for traveling ticketless and without proper documentation. A total of Rs. 71.25 crore was recovered as a fine from offenders during the first half of the current financial year. Out of this, 3.20 lacs cases of irregular travel were detected with an Rs 11.69 crore penalty on Mumbai Suburban, CR network in the same period between April to September 2021.

"Between April 01, 2021, to September 30th, 2021, a total of 12.47 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travelers were detected in suburban and non-suburban (long-distance trains) trains and an amount of Rs. 71.25 crores were recovered as penalty charges. This is highest in terms of revenue among all Zonal Railways" said Shivaji Sutar, CPRO CR.

"Between April 17th, 2021 to September 30th, 2021, special teams of ticket checking personnel detected and penalized a total of 25,610 cases of non-compliance of covid-19 appropriate behavior. A total of 20,570 cases of passengers not wearing masks/face covers and 5,040 cases of people not allowed to travel as per covid-19 guidelines were detected and an amount of Rs.34.74 lakhs and Rs. 25.20 lakhs respectively were realized as fine," officials added.

Central Railway, in following the Covid-19 protocol as per the Government’s directives and sensitizing has been very prompt and tactful in penalizing the errand passengers.

According to the senior officer, Central Railway in its endeavor to provide better services to bonafide rail users and also to curb ticketless travel has regularly conducted intensive campaigns against ticketless and irregular travel. Intensive and regular ticket checking drives are conducted in suburban and non-suburban / Mail Express trains to ensure that only bonafide passengers travel in trains following Government guidelines and following Covid19 protocol.

"It is also worth mentioning that while performing their duties, the Ticket Checking Staff of Central Railway has exhibited utmost courtesy and civil behavior leading to a reduction in complaints. They have also exhibited their humane side by uniting lost children with their parents on numerous occasions" said officials.

"Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity and follow all norms mandated for Covid-19" officials added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 10:18 PM IST