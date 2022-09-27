Mumbai: Central Railway official, two others held by CBI in a graft probe

Central Railway official, two others held by CBI in a graft probe | PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a principal chief mechanical engineer of central railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai; his driver and Partner of Kolkata based private company in a graft probe of Rs 1 lakh, agency officials informed on Tuesday.

The CBI has identified them as identified as Ashok Kumar Gupta, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Central Railway, CSMT, his driver Abdul Kalam Shaikh, Technician-II, Central Railway and Aditya Tibrewal, Partner of M/s. Anand Sales Corporation, Kolkata and a case was also registered against Gupta, M/s. Anand Sales Corporation, Aditya Tibrewal and other unknown public servants, private persons.

The CBI explaiend that that the bills of the Kolkata based private company were pending with the Mechanical Department of Central Railway.



The officials informed, "Gupta was the overall in-charge of Mechanical Department of Central Railways, Mumbai, and all Tenders & Work Contracts related to Mechanical Department of Central Railway were allegedly under his purview."

"On specific instructions of Gupta, his official driver Shaikh had accepted the bribe of Rs 1,00,000 on his behalf from a private firm having office at Bandra, Mumbai, which in turn delivered the said bribe amount on behalf Tibrewal," the agency claimed in a statement.

The CBI then caught Gupta (who demanded the bribe), his driver Shaikh and also recovered the bribe amount. Later, Tibrewal was also apprehended.