Mumbai: Central Railway launches Dharavi leather products stall at CSMT station under ‘One Station One Product’ program

In order to make Railway Stations a promotional and sales hub for local products, a step towards promoting Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local program, Central Railway under the Ministry of Railways has launched ‘One Station One Product’ at five stations of Central Railway i.e one station each of its 5 divisions including Mumbai Division.

Under this program, the Dharavi leather products stall was launched on Saturday at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway station which will promote and sell local leather products.

As part of this social endeavor a pilot project for one month is being implemented at the CSMT station of Mumbai Division, Central Railway.

Dharavi's famous Leather products will be displayed at the stall, constructed in coordination with Rotary club, Mumbai.

" 'Hamlog' organisation from Dharavi has been allotted the stall for 15 days from from April 9th," said the operator of a stall at CSMT. When asked about products, he said, " We are producing leather products including purses and handbags under the brand of Khadi Gramodyog. Quality control are being done by Khadi and Villages industry commission."

About the 'one station one product' initiative, a member of 'Hamlog' Sansthan said, "Definitely it's very good idea and needs to be extended."

Like CSMT, at Kolhapur, Burhanpur and Solapur stations 'One Station One Product' stalls inaugerated on Saturday. At Kolhapur's (Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus) station of Pune Division, Kolhapuri chappals, Local Handicrafts of Burhanpur at Burhanpur station on Bhusaval Division, Solapuri chaddar (textiles) at Solapur Station and at Nagpur station, Bamboo products are being promoted. At Nagpur its started in March 2022.

"Interestingly, Nagpur Railway Station of Central Railway was one of the first station to launch this pilot project as one of the 16 Railway Stations in the country to showcase the pilot project of the ‘One station One Product’ for 15 Days starting from 25th Mar 2022 and further extension for another 15 days," said Shivaji Sutar, CPRO of CR.

"The scheme of promoting local products under ‘One station One product’ will be put up at the stations, initially for 15 days," said an official of CR.

"To provide enhanced livelihood and welfare for local artisans, potters, weavers/handloom weavers, tribal ‘One Station One Product’ policy was announced during this year's union budget. One station-one product as a concept aims to promote a local product from each stop of the Indian Railways by making the railway station of that area a promotional and sales hub for the product. With the similar idea of One District One Product, the focus of “One station one product” will continue to be placed on enabling ecosystem and providing stable marketing platform to improve income, local employment, skills and livelihood," added officials.

"The ‘One station one product’ now acquires further significance and relevance in the context of the pioneering “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” campaign with the aim to strengthen the domestic industries and make India self-reliant. In this initiative, the railways would provide infrastructure and other assistance for the sale of the products at the station to encourage local artisans to promote indigenous products and crafts," said an officer of CR who is monitoring this scheme.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 07:51 PM IST