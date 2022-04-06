WR implements ‘One Station One Product’ stalls at various stations

Western Railway has implemented the “One Station One Product" initiative at Rajkot, Bhavnagar Terminus & Vadodara stations with a view to boost the sale of local products which are distinct to that particular area. Rajkot station was nominated as the first station over WR to implement this pilot project.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, stalls have been set up at Rajkot, Bhavnagar Terminus & Vadodara stations in order to promote and popularize local products under the One Product One Station initiative. Over Western Railway, Rajkot station was the first station to implement this initiative in order to promote the sale of local products with an impetus to ‘Vocal for Local’. Various products made of terracotta clay such as clay cooking utensils, water glasses, bottles, bowls, embroidery, water pots, etc. are being displayed and sold at this stall, which has become the centre of special attraction among the travellers. This stall at Rajkot station has been set up as a pilot project for 15 days from 22nd March, 2022. At Bhavnagar Terminus station, a handicraft stall has been set up by Jam Jam Enterprises, Bhavnagar. This stall was started on 3rd April, 2022. The items for sale in this stall have been made by the proprietor Ms Sheikh Rabiyabasri & are mostly decoration products used during festivals & occasions like wedding, engagement, Diwali or for gifting, beautification, packaging and displaying, etc. At Vadodara station, the Village Development Association has set up a stall of local products at PF No. 1. At this stall, the famous Akik product (stone) of Khambhat has been made available. This stall has also been allotted on a pilot basis for fifteen days.

Thakur further stated that in accordance to the recent Union Budget announcement for implementation of “One Station One Product", various stations over Indian Railways have been shortlisted to set up stalls at station premises in order to promote and popularize local products under this scheme. The main objective of the concept is to make each railway station a promotional hub and showcase destination for a local product, thereby giving a major boost to local industries by providing enhanced livelihood and welfare of local artisans, potters, weavers/handloom weavers, Tribals, etc. Under this concept, earmarked space will be provided at the station platforms for setting up of stalls for marketing and promotion of local food items, handicrafts, artefacts, handlooms, local toys, leather products, garments, traditional appliances, instruments, processed /semi-processed food items etc., which are distinct to a particular area.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 03:14 PM IST