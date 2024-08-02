Mumbai: Central Railway Holds Users’ Consultative Committee Meeting

Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway chaired the 125th Zonal Railways Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) meeting at the Central Railway Auditorium, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai on 1st August 2024. A total of 53 ZRUCC members were present.

Addressing the meeting, Ram Karan Yadav said that the suggestions of the ZRUCC members hold an important place and helps Railways to better its services to passengers. Yadav also said that Central Railway runs an average of 374 Mail/Express trains and 14 5 Passenger/ Memu/Demu trains daily carrying an average of 5.2 lakh passengers per day. Recently Central Railway introduced yet another Vande Bharat Train between Kalburagi to Bengaluru making the total no of Vande Bharat Trains running on CR to 7.

He added that CR has so far run 308 special trains in FY 2024-25 and plans to run a total of 258 special trains for Ganpati Festival. In addition more special trains will be run for other festivals like Navratri, Deepawali, Chhat etc.

CR also runs 1810 suburban services to cater to the city commuters of which 66 are AC locals. He added that recently suburban services were extended from Kharkopar upto Uran on the Belapur-Uran line

Speaking further, Yadav said Prime Minister has laid the foundation of infrastructure works like Kalyan Yard remodelling and Gati-Shakti multi model cargo terminal at Turbhe and has dedicated to the Nation the successful completion of work of extension of platforms at CSMT and LTT and widening of platforms at Thane at a function on 13.7.2024.

He also said that plans for construction of Panvel-Kalamboli coaching complex, Parel coaching complex, Mulund mega-terminal and Extension of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai division, Coaching complexes at Godhni in Nagpur division, at Uruli in Pune division, at Odha, Nashik in Bhusaval division and at Tikkekarwadi in Solapur division. Besides plans for 3 new coaching terminals viz at Kalyan in Mumbai division, Ajni in Nagpur division and Hadapsar in Pune division are also in progress.

He added that CR has completed 348 kms of work of doubling / New lines/ Multi tracking during the FY 2023-24 and has set a target of 560 kms for the FY 2024-25, of which 25.26 kms have been completed. The entire broad gauge section of CR is 100% electrified.

He added that Central Railway has also registered a record freight loading of 89.25 million tonnes in the Financial Year 2023-24 and has registered an encouraging loading of 27.01 million tonnes during the year 2024-25 till date.

Speaking on development of stations, Yadav said 96 stations on CR had been included in the Amrit Station Scheme of which major development work on 20 stations are in progress.

Speaking on monsoon precautions, Shri Yadav mentioned about the water proof air-tight point machines introduced this year which will prevent point failures due to water logging and reduce cases of signal failure

He added that 2 escalators, 10 lifts, have been added during the FY 2024-25 making it a total of 194 escalators and 169 lifts on Central Railway, besides CR has planned to install 28 more escalators and 33 more lifts during the current financial year.

Yadav also spoke on Safety measures by CR like closing of 68 LC gates during FY 2023-24 and has set a target of closing 90 LC gates in FY 2024-25. Also 188 kms of track fencing has been erected as a safety measure.

Speaking on Security , Yadav said, better security measures have been taken with installation of 4432 CCTV cameras in 729 suburban EMU coaches. In addition 2820 CCTV cameras have been provided in 456 coaches of Vande Bharat trains, DEMU, MEMU and LHB coaches. Talkback system have been installed in ladies coaches of 135 EMU rakes. He also added that introduction of One Station One Product stalls at 151 stations and Solar panels at 156 stations to save energy are also some major achievements of Central Railway.

Members of the ZRUCC discussed various rail users related issues, took updates on like present status of work of extension of CSMT platform, works under Amrit Bharat Station project, punctuality of suburban trains and demands for new trains and offered a number of suggestions in this meeting. The General Manager assured the Members that Central Railway has examined the suggestions of the Members and to implement the various suggestions offered after detailed deliberation of the same.

Principal Heads of Departments and Senior Officers of Central Railway were present during the meeting.