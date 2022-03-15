Mumbai: Central Railway division to soon introduce 'POD' concept retiring rooms at CSTM

Mumbai's Central Railway division is planning to introduce international standard hospitality services to its esteemed passengers by commissioning POD concept Retiring Rooms at CSMT soon. According to senior officials, the capsule hotel will be ready in two months.

The capsule hotel, also popularly known as a Pod hotel, was first developed in Japan, that features small bed-sized rooms known as capsules. Pod hotels provide affordable, basic overnight accommodation for guests who do not require or who cannot afford larger, more expensive rooms offered by conventional hotels.

"Contract for Development and Operation of Sleeping Pods (Pod Hotel) at CSMT Station, Mumbai Division has been awarded to M/s. Namah Enterprises @ License fee Rs. 10,07,786/- p. a. for a period of five years. Railways will earn revenue of Rs. 55.68 Lakhs. Through this contract, the licensee will develop PODs for incoming and outgoing passengers at CSMT in 131.61 sq. mt. with all modern facilities to have a comfortable stay" said a senior officer of CR adding that construction work of POD hotel at CSMT is in full swing which will be completed within two months.

Shalabh Goel, divisional railway manager of Central Railway's Mumbai division Tuesday visited the site and reviewed the progress.

"This unique facility will be a game-changer, especially for those on business trips. The concept will best suit frequent travellers, single travellers, corporate executives and study groups etc," Goel told FPJ after inspection of the site.

CSMT Pod hotel will have a capacity of 50 persons at a time including 4 family Pods (2 children and 2 adults). Each family Pod section will have a capacity of two persons. Apart from that, it will also have 30 single Pods.

This Pod hotel is being constructed beside of mainline women's waiting room. Earlier in November 2021, the first Pod hotel of the city railway stations was opened at Mumbai Central Station of WR by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation ( IRCTC).

According to railway officials, the Pod hotel of Mumbai Central is getting a good response.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 08:13 PM IST