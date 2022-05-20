Mumbai: Central Railway Division to carry out Mega Block on suburban section on Sunday

Mumbai's Central Railway Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work on Sunday 22nd May 2022.

The work will be carried out on the Byculla-Matunga Up fast line from 11.30 pm to 4.30 am and Dn fast line from 00.40 am to 5.40 am on the midnight of 21th-22nd May.

Dn fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 5.20 am will be diverted on Dn slow line between Byculla and Matunga stations, halting as per their schedule halt and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.58 pm to 11.15 pm on 21.5.2022 will be diverted on Up slow line between Matunga and Byculla stations, halting as per scheduled halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

On the other, a Mega Block will be on the Panvel- Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm.

Here, Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Suburban train services between Belapur and Kharkopar / Nerul will run as per schedule during the block period. Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Special suburban trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the railway administration for the inconvenience caused.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 08:23 PM IST