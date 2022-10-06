Mumbai: Central Railway digitalises issuing ID card for people with disabilities

In a recent move to provide more convinence for those poeple with disabilities, the Central Railway has launched the "Divyangjan Module" under which the procedure of issuing photo identity cards is digitalized. The process has already been in effect since October 1 of this year.

Under this, the issue of photo identity cards to people with disabilities will not remain a manual procedure, as the entire process from application to issue of photo identity cards has become digital.



People with disabilities do not need to physically come to the Divisional Headquarters to apply for a photo identity card. They can now register at http://divyanangjanid.indianrail.gov.in.

After registration, required documents like concession certificate, form, photograph, disability certificate, proof of date of birth, address and photo ID have to be uploaded on the website.

After uploading the necessary documents and after successful verification and approval, the required procedure will be followed and a photo identity card will be issued digitally. The photo identity card can be downloaded and printed from the website.