Mumbai: Central Railway announces mega block on main and harbour line on January 12

The Central Railway (CR) has planned a five hour mega block on the Main and Harbour lines on Sunday. The CR will carry out maintenance work during the mega block.

On Mainline, the block will operate from 11.20 am to 3.50 pm on Matunga-Mulund down slow line. And on the Harbour line, the block will operate from 11.30 am to 4.00 pm Panvel- Vashi Up and Down line. The CR will also carry out Special Traffic and Power block at Thane for dismantling of old FOB. The block will operate between Mulund and Kalva from 00.15 hrs to 05.15 hrs.

During the block period Dn slow locals leaving CSMT after 23.10 hrs will be diverted on DN fast line between Mulund and Diva stations and Up slow locals leaving Kalyan after 23.30 hrs will be diverted on Up fast line between Diva and Mulund stations. These locals will not halt at Kalva and Mumbra stations in both UP and DN directions.

Dn slow line services leaving Matunga from 10.59 am to 3.45 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations and further re-diverted to Dn slow line proper at Mulund station.

Dn slow line services will not be available at Vidyavihar, Kanjur Marg and Nahur Stations. Passengers of these stations are allowed to travel via Ghatkopar, Bhandup and Mulund stations.

Up fast services leaving Thane from 11.24 am to 3.26 pm will halt at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Dn fast/semi fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.49 am to 3.21 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

All Dn and Up slow services leaving/arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Panvel- Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.30 am to 4.00 pm (Including Nerul /Belapur-Kharkopar harbour line).

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 11.06 am to 4.01 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.03 am to 3.16 pm will remain suspended. However, special local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi.

Up Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 10.12 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Trans-Harbour line services from Thane to Panvel leaving Thane from 11.14 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.

Trans-Harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period. On Fourth Corridor (Belapur-Seawoods-Uran line) Dn harbour line services to Kharkopar leaving Belapur from 11.02 am to 3.32 pm and Up harbour line services to Belapur/Nerul leaving Kharkopar from 11.30 am to 4.16 pm will remain suspended. Panvel - Andheri services will remain cancelled during the block.