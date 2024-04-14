Mumbai: Central Railway And D Mart Foundation Collaborate For Extensive Renovation Of CSMT's Public Toilets

In a collaborative effort between the Central Railway Mumbai division and D Mart foundation, a significant renovation project has been initiated to overhaul the old public toilets at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). This endeavor, undertaken as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, aims to enhance the overall infrastructure and amenities for commuters using one of Mumbai's busiest transit hubs.

"The renovation project entails a comprehensive transformation of the existing public toilets, including the expansion and improvement of facilities for both men and women. While the ongoing renovation work has temporarily closed the old toilets, including the women's section, commuters are assured that the project is progressing swiftly, with completion expected within two months" said an official.

Enhanced Women's Toilet Facilities

"One of the notable improvements in the renovated facility is the significant expansion of the women's toilet area. Previously, the limited number of toilet seats posed a challenge for female commuters. However, under the renovation plan, the area dedicated to women's facilities will be expanded, accommodating a total of 12 toilet seats, providing greater convenience and comfort to female commuters" further added officials.

Upgraded Men's Toilet Blocks And Connectivity

Similarly, the men's old toilets blocks will also undergo upgrades, including connectivity to newly opened air-conditioned facilities post-renovation. This integration ensures that all commuters will benefit from improved and modernized amenities at CSMT.