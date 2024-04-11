 Mumbai: CSMT Canteen Worker Poses As Railway Staff, Molests 18-Yr-Old Girl While Frisking
Murlilal Gupta was held by the Government Railway Police. According to the police, the incident occurred during the early hours of Tuesday.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: CSMT Canteen Worker Poses As Railway Staff, Molests Woman While Frisking | File Image

Mumbai: A 30-year-old man working at Neelam Food Canteen at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) impersonated a railway staffer and allegedly molested an 18-yearold Jharkhand-bound passenger under the guise of frisking her. Murlilal Gupta was held by the Government Railway Police. According to the police, the incident occurred during the early hours of Tuesday.

The woman and her husband were at CSMT to board a long-distance train on Monday night, scheduled to leave after midnight on Tuesday. Gupta noticed the couple and approached them as a railways staffer with an identity card (ID) around his neck. He introduced himself and told them that he wanted to check them as a routine checking protocol, said a police official, adding that he first asked the man to go to the men’s waiting room for inspection and then took the woman to platform 11.

Gupta told the woman he wanted to check her luggage and person to see if she was carrying anything illegal. On the pretext of frisking, he touched her inappropriately. When confronted, he ran away. The woman was standing lost when some patrolling officers noticed her and alerted her husband. The women police personnel recorded her statement, checked the CCTV camera of the railway platform and arrested Gupta.

