Mumbai: CBI arrests three for taking bribe for recruitment | File Photo

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a safai karmachari from the Kamptee Cantonment Board (KCB), Nagpur, a candidate for the post of gardener and a nursery teacher in a bribery case.

The accused – Deep Ramesh Saktel, Chandrashekhar Kuwarlal Chidhalore and Sheetal Ramteke – allegedly approached potential candidates and assured them of employment for posts of assistant teacher, gardener and cleaners in lieu of bribes.

Police custody till Apr 21

An agency official said, “The former vice-president (former elected ward member) had been regularly contacting Saktel for approaching eligible candidates whose names appeared in the KCB list. One of the candidates was approached and asked to pay Rs11.50 lakh.”

The CBI laid a trap and caught Saktel while accepting Rs2 lakh as the first instalment. The candidate was also caught. During the probe, the role of a nursery teacher from KCB School came to light and she was caught later. The trio was produced before a special judge and remanded to police custody till April 21.