Mumbai: CBI grills Anand Subramanian, collects documents from SEBI office in 2018 criminal case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials have examined former COO of National Stock Exchange (NSE) Anand Subramanian in connection with a 2018 case of alleged irregularities linked to NSE. The CBI officials had also visited the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) office in Mumbai and had collected certain case related documents.



"In the past three days, the CBI team has examined Anand Subramanian in Chennai and we have also collected certain case related documents from SEBI office in Mumbai," confirmed a senior CBI official.



Last week, the CBI officials had grilled former CEO of the NSE Ravi Narain in Delhi and had also questioned former MD of NSE Chitra Ramkrishna. The CBI had issued lookout circulars (LoCs) against Ramakrishna, Narain and Subramanian in connection with the case.



On May 28, 2018, the CBI had registered a case criminal conspiracy, attempt to give and receive bribe, misuse of official position and destroying evidences against the owner and promoter of a New Delhi-based private company, unknown officials of the SEBI and the NSE, Mumbai and other unknown persons.



According to the CBI, it was alleged that the owner and promoter of the said private company abused the server architecture of the NSE in conspiracy with unknown officials of the NSE. It was also alleged that unknown officials of the NSE, Mumbai, had provided unfair access to the said company using the co-location facility during the period 2010-2014 that enabled it to log in first to the exchange server of the stock exchange, helping it get the data before any other broker in the market.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:24 PM IST