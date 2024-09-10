 Mumbai: CBI Books City Firm For Cheating Bank Of Baroda Of ₹255 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: CBI Books City Firm For Cheating Bank Of Baroda Of ₹255 Crore

Mumbai: CBI Books City Firm For Cheating Bank Of Baroda Of ₹255 Crore

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation against a civil construction firm, M/s Alfara’a Infraprojects Pvt Ltd, for allegedly causing a wrongful loss of Rs 255 crore to Bank of Baroda by diverting funds to other accounts.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 02:31 AM IST
article-image
Bank Of Baroda | File Image

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation against a civil construction firm, M/s Alfara’a Infraprojects Pvt Ltd, for allegedly causing a wrongful loss of Rs 255 crore to Bank of Baroda by diverting funds to other accounts.

A written complaint was received from the bank’s deputy general manager Prahlad Kumar Sinha against the Andheri firm and its directors, besides unknown public servants and others. As per the complaint, the firm’s directors availed credit facilities in the form of fund based and non-fund based limits to the tune of Rs103 crore in 2012.

Further, the account was reviewed and enhanced to Rs360.50 crore in June 2015, and the limits were last reviewed at the same level in March 2018. The loan account of the company was declared as a non-performing asset (NPA) on June 18, 2018 with an outstanding amount of Rs255.74 crore.

As per the preliminary inquiry, the company, though engaged in the primary activity of civil construction work, also engaged in trading activities constituting 69% of the purchases and sales in 2017-18. It also noted discrepancies in the vehicle numbers mentioned in Letter of Credit (LC) documents, with credit facilities being used for purposes other than the purpose mentioned in the sanction advice.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: CBI Books City Firm For Cheating Bank Of Baroda Of ₹255 Crore
Mumbai: CBI Books City Firm For Cheating Bank Of Baroda Of ₹255 Crore
Mumbai News: Lawyer Defrauded Of ₹5 Lakhs By Impostors Posing As Crime Branch Officers, FIR Registered
Mumbai News: Lawyer Defrauded Of ₹5 Lakhs By Impostors Posing As Crime Branch Officers, FIR Registered
Mumbai Ganesh Utsav 2024: Police Urge Devotees To Secure Belongings And Avoid Random Parking Amid Rising Theft Incidents At Lalbaug Pandals
Mumbai Ganesh Utsav 2024: Police Urge Devotees To Secure Belongings And Avoid Random Parking Amid Rising Theft Incidents At Lalbaug Pandals
Mumbai & Pune Consumers Demand Last-Mile Delivery Companies To Adopt EV Fleets To Combat Air Pollution
Mumbai & Pune Consumers Demand Last-Mile Delivery Companies To Adopt EV Fleets To Combat Air Pollution

As per the FIR, 10 bank guarantees were invoked and 38 LCs devolved, resulting in the loan account becoming NPA under suspicious circumstances. Preliminary inquiry also revealed that from 2012 to 2018, funds availed from the bank were siphoned by submitting false invoices and fabricated lorry receipts with a criminal intention to cheat the bank.

Read Also
Mumbai: CBI Initiates Probe In 2015 Gujarat Kidnapping & Murder Case After 9 Years Of Inaction
article-image

A case has been registered by the CBI under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using genuine a forged) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: CBI Books City Firm For Cheating Bank Of Baroda Of ₹255 Crore

Mumbai: CBI Books City Firm For Cheating Bank Of Baroda Of ₹255 Crore

Mumbai News: Lawyer Defrauded Of ₹5 Lakhs By Impostors Posing As Crime Branch Officers, FIR...

Mumbai News: Lawyer Defrauded Of ₹5 Lakhs By Impostors Posing As Crime Branch Officers, FIR...

Mumbai Ganesh Utsav 2024: Police Urge Devotees To Secure Belongings And Avoid Random Parking Amid...

Mumbai Ganesh Utsav 2024: Police Urge Devotees To Secure Belongings And Avoid Random Parking Amid...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Nab Trio For Duping Home Seekers Via Online Portal

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Nab Trio For Duping Home Seekers Via Online Portal

Mumbai & Pune Consumers Demand Last-Mile Delivery Companies To Adopt EV Fleets To Combat Air...

Mumbai & Pune Consumers Demand Last-Mile Delivery Companies To Adopt EV Fleets To Combat Air...