Mumbai: CBI Initiates Probe In 2015 Gujarat Kidnapping & Murder Case After 9 Years Of Inaction

CBI | Representational image

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Mumbai, has initiated a probe into the kidnapping and subsequent murder of a minor boy, initially registered by the Morbi police in Gujarat in 2015. The agency started the probe following directions from the Gujarat High Court on August 16. CBI Mumbai’s jurisdiction extends till Gujarat.

Considering the seriousness of the offence and the inability of the police to detect an offence, and the fact that more than nine years have passed without any fruitful outcome, it is expedient to direct the respondent authority to hand over the investigation of FIR to the CBI, the HC stated in its order.

About The Case

According to the court order, the petitioner has raised a grievance that on December 15, 2015, as per routine, the minor son of the petitioner did not come back home from school. The petitioner visited the son’s school and met with the trustee, who informed that all the students had left the school at the usual time. The petitioner then inquired with his son’s friends, who confirmed that they had all left the school at about 12.15 pm.

The petitioner informed his relatives and friends about the incident and visited the school again, where he found his son’s bicycle next to the parking area near a pan shop. He then met the trustee once more, and this time, the trustee mentioned that some students were saying that the boy had left with someone on a two-wheeler vehicle. The petitioner searched for his son throughout the evening but could not find him. As a result, a kidnapping complaint was registered at Morbi City Adivision police station.

Three days later, the police found the boy’s body near Machchhu Dam. The postmortem report revealed he had been brutally murdered after being subjected to unnatural sex. On July 25 this year, a Special Investigation Team was constituted but no fruitful outcome of the investigation has been reported, and no suspect or offender has been traced, the Gujarat HC said while seeking the CBI probe.