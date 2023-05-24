Mumbai: Car hits elderly cyclist in Bandra | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Khar police have registered a first information report (FIR) against an unknown car driver for dashing a senior citizen cyclist in Bandra. According to the FIR, Joseph Biyno, 76, was cycling on the Carter Road, Bandra West, when suddenly a car hit the cycle. As a result, Biyno fell on the road and suffered multiple injuries. However, the driver sped away without helping the elderly man.

A good samaritan rushed an unconscious Biyno to the Homi Bhabha Hospital. He received five stitches on his head, his shoulder got dislocated besides some minor injuries. Talking to The FPJ, Biyno's son said that doctors performed minor surgery on his dislocated shoulder.

According to sources, the driver had exceeded the speed limit and was driving in a rash manner. An FIR has been filed under the Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving or driving on a public way), 337 ( causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and the Motor Vehicles Act.