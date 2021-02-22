Mumbai: Can study better from jail’ say police opposing Shree’s bail plea in Jhanvi Kukreja murder case

Opposing the bail application of accused Shree Joghankar in the murder of 19-year-old Jhanvi Kukreja on New Year’s Eve, the Khar Police said that he is better off preparing for exams from jail.

Jogdhankar had sought temporary bail for three months through his advocate Mahesh Vaswani to appear for his final exams in Hospitality course.

The police said that many prisoners, including political prisoners have studied while being in jail, some have even written books and he is better off studying in jail. He could make a separate plea for allowing police escort so he can appear for the examination, it said. The Khar police pointed out that being so educated, his knowingly consuming addictive substances is a serious issue.

Jogdhankar had said in his plea that he had himself been brutally assaulted by some persons at the party and had to be hospitalized. The Khar police questioned why he lied to doctors at Sion hospital that he had been hurt by falling on the road at Mahim. Further, it asked why he had not approached the police if he had been assaulted.

Jogdhankar had also argued that if such an incident took place in the apartment, no watchmen, liftmen or residents had witnessed anything. The police said regarding this there was no liftman for the particular lift, the watchmen were at the gate outside the building and the residents did not witness anything as the incident took place between 1.30 PM and 2.15 PM.