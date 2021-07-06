Mumbai: Cabinet to table bill for ensuring assured price and another bill to amend one of centre's farm laws

On the second day of two-day assembly session of Maharashtra legislature, Maharashtra cabinet is likely to table a bill to ensure assured price to farmers and another bill to amend The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 passed by the Centre.

The update came on the backdrop of the state government facing increasing pressure from various farmers’ to pass a resolution in the ensuing monsoon session of the state legislature, opposing the three farm laws. Few days ago, the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana founder Raju Shetti and activist Medha Patkar met Thackeray and demanded that the MVA government pass a resolution against the three laws in the legislature to express solidarity with the agitating farmers.

“The Centre introduced the farm laws in a hurry in Parliament. We want the state government to introduce amendments after due discussions in the state legislature,” said Shetti.

The state government has already formed a cabinet subcommittee chaired by Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat to enact its own law to ensure the payment of minimum support price to the farmers and act against traders for its non-payment.

According to a senior minister, this new law envisages imprisonment up to three years for those for cheating farmers. The department of law and judiciary is currently engaged in finalising the legislation.