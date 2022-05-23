Mumbai: Byculla zoo sees over 26k visitors on Sunday, highest footfall ever recorded

Byculla's Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo saw a record number of visitors on Sunday as the summer vacation pulled in large crowds. The zoo saw a total of 26,173 visitors for the first time in the history of its existence. Popularly known as Rani Baug, the average weekday footfall at the zoo ranges to 4,000-5,000, while it swells to 15,000-18,000 on weekends.

During the Covid-induced lockdown, the zoo brought in some new animals including a pair of leopards, hyenas and Bengal tigers. There is also Veera – the tiger cub – and penguins chicks Oreo and Oscar, immensely popular with the kids. The leopards, bear and penguins have turned into the biggest attraction.

Over the previous long weekend, the zoo recorded 58,555 visitors in three days – the highest since its reopening in February. On last Sunday alone 26,111 visitors came to the zoo. This weekend saw 16, 747 visitors on Saturday and 26,173 on Sunday, said a BMC official.

Zoo authorities had to beef up security in order to manage the crowds. The queues were so long that they extended till outside the animal enclosures.

Visitors on Sunday 26,173

Revenue collected Rs 9,74,325

Visitors on Saturday 16747

Revenue collected Rs 6,27,000

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 06:58 AM IST