 Mumbai: BSNL Assistant General Manager Duped of ₹1.96 Lakh In Gas Bill Fraud Scheme
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BSNL Assistant General Manager Duped of ₹1.96 Lakh In Gas Bill Fraud Scheme

Mumbai: BSNL Assistant General Manager Duped of ₹1.96 Lakh In Gas Bill Fraud Scheme

In his complaint, the Santacruz resident said that he wanted to disconnect the gas connection at his village in Gujarat. A month ago, he had initiated the process to snap his gas connection through written correspondence. On Tuesday, an unknown person called him, while claiming to be an executive of Sabarmati Gas Ltd.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 04:18 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

A 52-year-old man, who works as the assistant general manager at Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), lost nearly Rs2 lakh after falling prey to gas bill fraud and downloading a malicious file.

In his complaint, the Santacruz resident said that he wanted to disconnect the gas connection at his village in Gujarat. A month ago, he had initiated the process to snap his gas connection through written correspondence. On Tuesday, an unknown person called him, while claiming to be an executive of Sabarmati Gas Ltd.

Read Also
Mumbai: Dr. Akash Rajpal Appointed As New Chief Operating Officer At Masina Hospital
article-image

The caller told the complainant that he needs to clear the overdue bill for getting the connection disconnected, said the police. The man clarified that he had already sent a disconnection request a month earlier. Despite this, the caller sent a link and asked him to pay Rs12 to start the process. Soon after, the complainant received a file (.apk extension) named 'Gas Bill Update' on his WhatsApp.

Read Also
Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Bail To Former PMC Bank Managing Director Joy Thomas In Fraud Case
article-image

Upon opening the file, he filled in his personal information and customer number. Although the complainant received a one-time password on his phone, he did not share it. However, nine unauthorised transactions were made from his account, amounting to a total of Rs1,96,606. 

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: 55-Year-Old Man Murders Live-In Partner Under Alcohol Influence In Panvel; Accused Previously Served Time For Wife's Murder
Navi Mumbai: 55-Year-Old Man Murders Live-In Partner Under Alcohol Influence In Panvel; Accused Previously Served Time For Wife's Murder
Maharashtra Coastal Zone Authority Directs Raigad Collector To Probe CRZ Violations In Navi Mumbai PMAY Scheme
Maharashtra Coastal Zone Authority Directs Raigad Collector To Probe CRZ Violations In Navi Mumbai PMAY Scheme
Salman Khan Threat Case: Jharkhand Man Who Sent ₹5 Crore Extortion Message To Traffic Police Apologises, Says It Was Sent By Mistake
Salman Khan Threat Case: Jharkhand Man Who Sent ₹5 Crore Extortion Message To Traffic Police Apologises, Says It Was Sent By Mistake
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti's Pro-Women Policies Have Yet To Reflect In Electoral Politics
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti's Pro-Women Policies Have Yet To Reflect In Electoral Politics

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: 55-Year-Old Man Murders Live-In Partner Under Alcohol Influence In Panvel; Accused...

Navi Mumbai: 55-Year-Old Man Murders Live-In Partner Under Alcohol Influence In Panvel; Accused...

Maharashtra Coastal Zone Authority Directs Raigad Collector To Probe CRZ Violations In Navi Mumbai...

Maharashtra Coastal Zone Authority Directs Raigad Collector To Probe CRZ Violations In Navi Mumbai...

Salman Khan Threat Case: Jharkhand Man Who Sent ₹5 Crore Extortion Message To Traffic Police...

Salman Khan Threat Case: Jharkhand Man Who Sent ₹5 Crore Extortion Message To Traffic Police...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti's Pro-Women Policies Have Yet To Reflect In Electoral...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti's Pro-Women Policies Have Yet To Reflect In Electoral...

Mumbai: NM Joshi Marg Police Arrest Accused Fugitive In Navi Mumbai After 20 Years In Fraud Case

Mumbai: NM Joshi Marg Police Arrest Accused Fugitive In Navi Mumbai After 20 Years In Fraud Case