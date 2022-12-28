Mumbai: Breathalysers back as drunk driving tests

File Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police will bring back breath analyser tests from Dec 29 to prevent drunk and rash driving. Breathalysers were stopped in 2020-21 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic as any direct contact with an infected person heightens the risk of the spread of the infection.

In 2021, blood tests were conducted to ascertain if motorists were inebriated while driving. This year, even though the Covid risk is lurking around the corner, the police are determined to stop cases of drunk driving after year-end parties.

In the last week of December till the New Year’s eve, people come out in large numbers to celebrate. The police said this year the crowds are expected to be much more as the pandemic restrictions have long been lifted. Moreover, people were homebound these past two years and are enjoying every minute of the world going back to normal.

For the night of Dec 31, 100 nakabandi points have been fixed in Mumbai for breathalyser tests. Along with the local police, the traffic police will also make related arrangements. If anyone is found drunk or driving rashly, a case will be registered against immediately.

The Mumbai Traffic Police have also written to the State Excise Commissioner to spread awareness and appeal to beer bars, pubs and wine shops to ask them to put sign boards saying ‘Don’t Drink and Drive’.

Over 150 traffic police officers and 2,000 constables will be deployed in the city as security arrangements for New Year’s eve. Traffic Joint Commissioner of Police, four Deputy Commissioners of Police and eight Assistant CPs will control the city’s traffic.

Joint CP (Traffic) Praveen Padwal said that breathalyser kits have already been made available to the traffic police.

Drunk driving cases on Dec 31, 2019

778

Dec 31, 2020

35

Anti-drunk driving campaign on Dec 31, 2021

18 cases