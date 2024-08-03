Mumbai: Boulders Fell On Railway Tracks Between Kasara & Igatpuri, CR Says 'No Impact On Rail Traffic'; Photo Surfaces |

Mumbai: Boulders fell on the railway track between Kasara and Igatpuri stations on Saturday morning. Both the railway stations come under the jurisdiction of the Central Railway.

No Impact On Rail Traffic: Central Railway

According to a CPRO Central Railway statement, there are three lines on the route, one line is affected due to boulders but the remaining two lines are functioning so there is no impact on rail traffic on this line.

Maharashtra | Boulders fell on the railway track between Kasara and Igatpuri stations under Central Railway. There are three lines on the route, one line is affected due to boulders but the remaining two lines are functioning so there is no impact on rail traffic on this line:… pic.twitter.com/zPuJGo68aS — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2024

Visual Shows Track Blocked By Boulders

Visuals of the incident show large boulders fallen on the track, blocking the way at the entrance of a tunnel. However, the exact location where the incident took place is not known yet. Additionally, there are no injuries reported in the incident yet.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.