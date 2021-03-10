Mumbai: Bombay High Court tells BMC to have separate policy for all illegal commercial units

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday suggested the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have a separate policy for illegally constructed commercial premises. The HC said that no one can be allowed to profit from such illegally constructed commercial establishments.

A bench of Chief Justice and Justice Girish Kulkarni even said that in fact, such constructions must be the first to be razed. "As far as residential premises are concerned, we understand the issue. But there must be no leeway for the commercial ones."

Justice Kulkarni referred to another matter wherein an illegally constructed hotel in the city was allowed to operate for more than eight years.

"It's high time the BMC must consider a separate policy for illegally constructed commercial premises. We think no one must be allowed to earn profits from such premises," the judge said.

"In fact, we are of the view that commercial premises must be the first to be razed or demolished if they crop up," Justice Kulkarni added.