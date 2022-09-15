e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Bombay High Court summons suburban collector over demolition of crematorium

A petition was filed which raised concerns over unauthorized construction of a Hindu crematorium on the beach build by the fishing community.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 09:49 PM IST
Representational pic

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday summoned the Mumbai Suburban District Collector to court on September 19 over the demolition of a crematorium in Erangal beach in suburban Malad without giving a hearing to the fisherfolk who had built it.

The HC was hearing a petition filed by one Chetan Vyas raising concerns over unauthorized construction of a Hindu crematorium on the beach by the fishing community. The PIL claimed the construction was in violation of Coastal Regulation Zones (CRZ) rules.

In 2021, the HC had directed for a joint inspection to be carried out there by the concerned officials from Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), the district collectorate and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The team concluded the crematorium was built illegally and without requisite permission. In a report, the team further claimed the construction was being carried out by two fishing communities. Based on the report, the collector's office demolished the structure.

