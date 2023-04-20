Mumbai: Bollywood Production companies under I-T scanner

Mumbai: The Income Tax department has carried out searches at the premises linked to persons connected to Bollywood Production companies, agency officials said on Wednesday.
According to the I-T officials, the search action was related to suspected tax evasion and alleged irregularities from the part of the said production companies. At least two persons from different companies are under I-T department's investigation.
The I-T department refused to share further details and did not disclose if any documents have been taken into possession for probe.
