Mumbai: Body of newborn girl found in nullah at Kurar; Parents booked

Mumbai: The body of a newborn girl was found in the nullah near Shivaji Nagar slum at Kurar in Malad (W) on Friday, after locals shot a video of the incident and uploaded it on Twitter, tagging Mumbai Police. Subsequently, Kurar Police booked the unidentified parents of the newborn girl under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for disposing of the dead body of a child before/after/during its birth. Police are scrutinising CCTV camera footage of the area to get leads on the parents of the deceased newborn. Police are also questioning local residents to ascertain if they knew of any pregnant woman in her third trimester, to further conduct enquiries.