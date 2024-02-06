Mumbai: 3 Tamil Nadu Men Escape From Kuwait By Boat, Enter Gateway Of India; Police Detain Them For Questioning (Watch Video)

X

A mysterious foreign fishing vessel speeding into the Arabian Sea towards the Mumbai coast caused panic until the Mumbai Police patrol boats intercepted the suspect vessel late Tuesday morning and escorted it to Gateway of India.

The Arab fishing vessel identified as Abdullah Sharafat with three Indian crew from Tamil Nadu had actually escaped from the atrocities of their employer in Kuwait who had confiscated their passports and ill treated them for two years. The trio of Tamilian fishermen had escaped from Kuwait and were at sea for the last 10 days using GPS to reach Mumbai.

The sighting of foreign flag fishing vessel in Indian waters had caused a scare in the defense establishment recalling horrors of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks by 10 heavily armed Pakistani terrorist hijacking fishing vessel to enter Mumbai for three days of carnage.

The Arab fishing vessel sporting long thin hulls are common in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean Region but rarely venture far out to the west coast of India.

“We questioned the three crew on boats the fishing trawlers and verified their credentials with the Tamil Nadu police. Their identities have been confirmed and further investigations are in progress,” confirmed a senior Mumbai Police official.

A joint team of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and the Coastal Police will join the Mumbai Police to question the three Indian crew further and inspect the detained fishing vessel.