Chinese Fishing Vessels Doubling Up As Mini Spy Ships Found Venturing Close To Coast Of Gujarat & Mumbai In Arabian Sea: Intel Report

The Indian Defence establishment has flagged recent worrisome trends and noticed about hundreds of Chinese vessels venturing closer to the coast of Gujarat and Mumbai in the Arabian sea.

Intel reports have warned that the Chinese fishing vessels also double up as mini spy ships that can gather any data from the location of submarines to secret pipelines and activities of Indian ports.

“Most Chinese vessels are strategically ensconced just outside 200 nautical miles where India's current EEZ ends,” confirmed senior naval commander with the Indian Naval Defence Advisory Group.

Indian Navy monitoring the situation

Indian Navy, Western Naval Command closely monitoring the sudden influx of Chinese vessels in the waters dominated by India has deployed several front line warships to checkmate the signs of China upping ante in grey zones similar to the tactics used in South China Sea.

Maritime experts identified most of the Chinese ships are on the sanction list of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury and watchlist of Greenpeace near the Mumbai coast.

Grey zone policy of China is a huge threat to Indian economy

India has petitioned the United Nations (UN) to expand its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the Arabian Sea near the coast of Gujarat and Mumbai to 500 nautical miles from the current boundary of 200 nautical miles and the grey zone policy of China is a huge threat to Indian economy and national security on the west coast.

Senior officials at the Embassy of China, New Delhi denied any incursion of the Indian exclusive economic zone and the intel reports were fabricated to demonise the People's Republic of China's image.