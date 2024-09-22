Mumbai: Boat Capsizes During Andheri Cha Raja's Visarjan, Around 25-30 Devotees Injured; Video Surfaces

Mumbai: A boat capsized during the visarjan of 'Andheri Cha Raja' Ganesh idol at Versova on Sunday morning. Around 25-30 people were injured in the incident.

A video of the incident also surfaced which showed the boat losing balance and people falling from the boat.

Unlike other sarvajanik mandals where immersion takes place on Anant Chaturdashi, Andheri cha Raja keeps Ganpati for fourteen days which explains the late immersion or visarjan.

The boat that capsized was clearly overcrowded, shows the video. As soon as the boat turned, the devotees nearby rushed to their rescue.

Rare Incident

The boat capsizing incident marks a rare occurance of mishap during the immersion this Ganpati. As per data, a total of 82,005 Bappa idols were immersed in Mumbai itself.

According to the information available, one person is seriously injured in the incident and the other injured devotees are undergoing treatment.