Mumbai: BMW car dashes into auto near Vakola, speeds away

Kherwadi Police are on the lookout for a speeding BMW driver who allegedly hit an autorickshaw near Hansbhugra Bridge in Bandra (E), early on Saturday as the victim was on her way to the airport. While there were no casualties, police have booked the unidentified driver for rash driving.

According to police, the complainant was on her way to the domestic airport in Santacruz on Saturday morning, at around 5 am, and was travelling in an auto-rickshaw MH-03-DC-6975. When her auto reached near Vakola, on the north-bound arm, a speeding BMW car rushed towards them and dashed the three-wheeler. The autorickshaw toppled and the driver, as well as the complainant, sustained minor injuries in the incident, while the driver of the car sped past them without offering any help.

While the onlookers at the spot rushed for the help of the auto driver and the passenger, they were taken to the civic-run VN Desai Hospital in Santacruz (E), where they were treated for their injuries. The complainant said in her statement that she could not note down the vehicle's registration number, she noted the car's logo.

Police have booked the unidentified driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act for rash driving. While police are looking for the accused driver by scrutinising the CCTV camera footage, no arrest has been made yet.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 09:37 PM IST