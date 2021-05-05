Mumbai: BMC's standing committee members demand fire report of Dreams Mall

Mumbai, May 5: During the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) standing committee meeting on Wednesday, the corporator members of the BMC slammed the civic administration for not being able to present the report of the Dreams Mall fire incident.

Earlier on March 26, a massive fire broke out at the Dreams Mall in Bhandup that claimed the lives of nine patients admitted for Covid-19 treatment in Sunrise hospital, located on the third floor of the mall. The BMC administration had ordered a probe into the incident on March 27 and had appointed Prabhat Rahangdale - Deputy Municipal Commissioner and former Chief Fire Officer (CFO) for leading the probe. The panel was given a 15-day deadline, for submitting the report.

Earlier on April 27, FPJ had reported that it's now been more than a month and the probing panel is yet to submit its report.