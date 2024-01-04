Mumbai: BMC's Plan To Convert Dahisar & Mankhurd Octroi Nakas Into Commerical Hubs Yet To See Light Of Day | File

The BMC's plans to convert Dahisar and Mankhurd Octroi naka into transport and commercial hubs is yet to see the light of day. As per the consultants' suggestion, various facilities such as restaurants, parking lots, and an exhibition center etc will come up on the vacant land of Octroi nakas.

The estimated cost of the project is around ₹1,300 crores.

5 octroi nakas in city

There are five Octroi nakas in the city - one at Mankhurd, Dahisar, Airoli and two in Mulund. The BMC used to collect taxes from the vehicles entering or exiting the city through these nakas in the form of an Octroi tax. This tax was abolished after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was introduced in 2017. Since then, these nakas have been lying vacant. The BMC decided to convert them into a transport and commercial hub to generate revenue.

2 interstate bus terminals to be set up near both nakas

According to the plan, the BMC will set up two interstate bus terminals at Dahisar and Mankhurd octroi nakas. The long-distance buses entering the city will be stopped at these nakas and will be allocated designated spaces, equipped with essential amenities like charging and CNG stations, eating houses, restaurants, transit accommodation for travellers at reasonable cost, parking lots for vehicles, recreation facilities like clubs and gymnasium.

The BMC aims to ease traffic congestion in the city and offer employment opportunities through the development of these hubs. The civic body will also develop a craft and culture hub showcasing Indian art forms, an art gallery, and an exhibition banquet centre. "Buses coming from the northern part will stop at Dahisar, while those arriving via Pune and Goa routes will halt at Mankhurd. The tendering process will start in one month," said a senior civic official.

Statistics:

* Area of Dahisar octroi naka - 18,869 square metres

Mankhurd Octroi Naka - 29,774 square metres.

It will help to provide last-mile connectivity through various modes, including BEST buses, trains, metro etc.

A survey was conducted to assess the routes and numbers of state and private-run long-distance buses in the city.

The BMC will seek feedback from users of the place and consider providing affordable transit accommodation and hostel facilities for travellers and working individuals.