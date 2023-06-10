Delay In Octroi Collection Leading To Delay In Salary Payment At BMC

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Delay in collection of octroi is being cited as reason for delayed disbursement of salaries to the regular employees of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Last month, the employees' association president had staged a protest before the office of BMC commissioner and the officer had assured to streamline the salary disbursement.

Despite the commissioner’s assurance of releasing salary before 10th of every month, the municipal regular employees are yet to get salary for May. According to BMC employees, contractual workers are paid directly from BMC heads (taxes) but regular employees are paid from octroi collected.

BMC is the only civic body which collects funds from octroi head very late because of its lackadaisical and laid back attitude, employees said. The BMC authorities do not approach the government timely for the amount (from octroi head) like other civic bodies do.

BMC Employees Association president Ashok Verma said, “Every month, the BMC administration is taking the plea of not receiving an amount from the state government on time and so the salaries are getting delayed. But this is a lame excuse.”

“We employees have to pay fee in schools and for other household needs we need salaries on time. We have not been given our salary for May. Last time, I sat on dharna in protest over delay in salaries. BMC commissioner had assured to streamline the disbursement but as this did not happen we were left with no option but to come out and speak before the media about it,” said the association president.