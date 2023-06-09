Bhopal: Security Guard Stabbed While Resisting Theft Bid

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A security guard was stabbed when he tried to resist a thief bid of a youth who had sneaked inside a building in Talaiyya locality on Thursday late night, police said on Friday. Police have arrested the accused Aman (19). The security guard has been admitted to the hospital. His condition is said to be critical.

Investigating officer (IO) Raman Singh said the security guard who sustained grievous injuries in the attack has been identified as Kirath Singh (40), who guards the house of a man named Amir in Talaiyya.

On the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, around 1:30 am, Singh fell asleep. A youth identified as Aman (19) sneaked into the building and tried stealing cash from Singh’s pocket. The guard woke up and resisted Aman’s move, following which he stabbed him with a knife. Hearing the scream, locals came rushing and they collared the accused. The police rushed to the spot and arrested Aman, while Singh was taken to the Hamidia hospital.