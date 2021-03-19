Mumbai: BMC offers Mulund Octroi Naka land to MSRDC on rent for Rs 17 cr per year

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is ready to give a part of abandoned Mulund Octroi Naka land parcel to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) at an annual rent of Rs 17 crore.

The MSRDC has demanded around 7,000 square ft of vacant land from the said property for the expansion of the Mulund toll naka. However, the amount is too high and therefore, negotiations are going on, told Kamlakar Phand, Chief General Manager (toll).

He explained, "Since the said land parcel will be used only for public work therefore, the BMC should not impose such higher rates will be urged. We are open for negotiations. Soon some way will be found and we are confident of it."

Another official, who did not wish to be named, said as per the plan, the Mulund octroi naka land parcel will be used to stagger the toll Plaza. Like for instance, the newly developed toll Plaza at Octroi Naka will available for commuters coming towards Mumbai. The existing Mulund Toll Naka will be available for commuters going towards Thane. It means, the entry and exist at this toll plaza will be staggered so traffic congestion can be deterred completed.

As per the media reports, BMC had also planned to develop the vacant Octroi naka land as transport and commercial purpose so to generate revenue out of it. It will soon appoint a consultant for the project.

Meanwhile, the MSRDC is speeding up with the work of FASTag enabled lanes at all Mumbai Entry Points. Reportedly, Rajiv Gandhi Sealink/ Bandra Worli sea link all lanes are FASTag enabled except one hybrid lane kept on both the sides for non-FASTag users. According to MSRDC, the digital payment mode is yeilding good response in the prevention of congestion on toll naka.