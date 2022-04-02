Mumbai: BMC's 3 wards top property tax collection with 30% share

For 2021-22, the BMC’S property tax collection of over Rs 5,792 crore is the highest in its history. Until March 31, the last date for property tax, it collected Rs 700 crore more than last year. According to the civic body, out of its 24 wards, three wards collected more than 30 per cent tax.

In January, the state government had waived taxes for residential properties up to 500 sqft. Nearly 16.14 lakh citizens benefited from the waiver. Observers, however, are keen to know the reason behind the record collection despite the waiver and two years of the pandemic impacting the economy.

Joint municipal commissioner (property tax collection) Sunil Dhamane said, “In 2021-21, we collected Rs 5,091 crore and Rs 41,161 crore the previous year.” As per the BMC, the city area has generated 17.51 per cent more tax than the suburban areas. In 2020-21, Rs 1496.1 crore was collected from the city, with Rs 1,758.2 crore in 2021-22. For the eastern suburbs, the collection this year has been Rs 10.97 crore more than last financial year; the western suburbs have collected Rs 317.65 crore more than 2020-21.

Not just from citizens, the BMC has collected tax from government properties, too. This year, it has collected Rs 5.81 crore from the latter, which is Rs 3.8 crore more than 2020-21.

It has also attached 5,821 properties this year, cutting water connection to 101 properties. Moreover, it also seized vehicles and immovable properties of defaulters.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 07:00 AM IST