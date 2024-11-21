Mumbai: BMC Workers’ Negligence Once Again Threatens Banganga Lake Restoration Amid Concerns Over Poor Quality And Delays

Negligence in Banganga Lake restoration raises concerns over heritage preservation | File Photo

Mumbai: The restoration of the historic Banganga Lake in Walkeshwar is mired in controversy as local residents and social activists voice grave concerns about the quality of work being conducted. Allegations have surfaced regarding the use of substandard materials, particularly in the installation of the ancient steps surrounding the lake.

An alarming video recorded by a local activist has gone viral on social media, showing workers breaking bricks and fitting them into the stone steps, raising questions about the integrity of the restoration efforts.

The footage, which has garnered significant attention, appears to depict workers using broken bricks instead of suitable materials to restore the already damaged steps of the lake.

Negligence in Banganga Lake restoration raises concerns over heritage preservation | File Photo

This revelation has reignited discussions around the project, especially given that the previous contractor was suspended for similar negligence that resulted in considerable harm to the heritage site during desiltation efforts.

Local resident Sanjay Shirke has expressed his discontent, summarizing the community's sentiments, “This is an important heritage site, and the video clearly shows the use of broken bricks for restoration, raising serious questions about the integrity of the work. We observed this pattern and recorded the video as it is alarming. Despite complaining we still dont see any consultants or experts on this site when the work is going on. We must ensure that such cultural landmarks are preserved properly, not subjected to shoddy workmanship.”

Sharing the video on social media an activist Zoru Bathena said, “It is absolutely heartbreaking to witness the total apathy towards the preservation and care of our city's rich heritage. Banganga Lake exemplifies a much larger, destructive rot that has taken root throughout Mumbai. This once-sacred site, steeped in history and cultural significance, is being reduced to rubble through negligence and recklessness.”

The Banganga Tank, designated as a Grade 1 heritage precinct, was constructed in 1127 and is an integral part of Mumbai's cultural and spiritual landscape. The tank is not merely a water body; it holds profound significance, intertwined with local mythology and religious practices.

Surrounded by temples dedicated to the deity Shiva, the lake has deep roots in Indian epic narratives, including the Ramayana and stories of Lord Rama and Parashuram. These narratives contribute layers of meaning to the tank, enhancing its place in the hearts of local devotees.

Despite its rich heritage, there is growing concern that the restoration project, overseen by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), is failing to uphold the historical value of Banganga Lake. The current phase of restoration aims to rejuvenate the site through several initiatives, including the refurbishment of the stone steps, restoration of 16 historical lampposts, and the enhancement of the scenic beauty surrounding the tank.

However, the use of broken bricks threatens the authenticity of the restoration process and raises critical questions about adherence to preservation standards.

Activists and community members are calling for transparency and accountability in the project’s execution. Questions about the appointment of qualified consultants and the rigorous oversight of renovation efforts have emerged, as locals demand assurances that the restoration will respect the rich cultural value of Banganga Lake.

In June 2024 the entire initiative quickly descended into disaster when the contractor responsible for desilting the 11th-century tank callously plowed over the surrounding heritage steps with a JCB machine. This reckless act inflicted irreversible damage on these historic structures, demonstrating a shocking disregard for Mumbai's cherished cultural legacy.

Later in November during Dev Deepavali, which attracted thousands of visitors to the area the tank saw huge number of visitors during the work was being carried. The place was opened to visitors despite on going work. The juxtaposition of ongoing construction with public celebrations has heightened tensions, as many have expressed frustrations over unsafe conditions and the perceived neglect of a historically significant site.

While the BMC has presented plans for the rejuvenation of Banganga, including hiring skilled artisans under the guidance of the Archaeology Department to care for the ancient steps, these efforts appear overshadowed by lingering doubts regarding execution standards.

Read Also Mumbai: BMC To Trial Advanced Jellyfish Machine To Clean Banganga Tank After Pitru Paksha Rituals

The community is increasingly vocal about the need for rigorous oversight to ensure that the restoration work genuinely reflects the historical and spiritual essence of the lake.